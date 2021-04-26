Women’s league wrap: JVW, Sundowns ladies top the log after first games

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Being the team with a high number of goals, JVW top the standings of the SNWL because of superior goal difference.

A total of 34 goals was scored in the first weekend of the kickoff of the South African National Women’s League, with the big winners being newly promoted sided JVW FC from Gauteng.

JVW smashed fellow new side Ma-Indies 5-1 in their maiden SNWL campaign after the teams were promoted to the highest Women’s League in the country last year for reaching the Sasol National Women’s League final.

A brave each from Gabriela Salgado and Mpumi Nyandeni sealed the win for the Gauteng based team.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies also registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Golden Ladies.

The score-line might seem like it was an easy game for the Pretoria ladies, but Downs Ladies and Banyana Banyana defender Bongiwe Thusi has a different opinion, and states that it was a tough encounter.

“It wasn’t an easy game for us, but we sticked to the plan that the coach gave us since from training and with the way we were preparing. We prepared well and that helped us to stick to that plan through the whole week going into our game against Golden Ladies.

“It was a big challenge for us facing Golden Ladies, they are not the same team they were last season. They (teams) are stronger this season.”

“I won’t say we are under pressure, what I would say is that our goal is win all our games again. But again, we don’t want to put ourselves under pressure like last season. As I said, the teams are much stronger than last season.”

Weekend results:

Ma-Indies 1, JVW 5

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 4, Golden Ladies 0

Richmond United 3, First Touch FC 6,

Tsunami Queens FC 4, Coal City Wizzards 1

TUT Ladies FC 2, University of Western Cape Ladies 2

University of Johannesburg 1, Bloemfontein Celtic 1

Thunderbirds Ladies 2, Durban Ladies 2