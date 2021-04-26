How Hunt sweet talked Kaizer Chiefs into big comeback against Sundowns

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Njabulo Blom says Gavin Hunt's pep talk during the break gave them the confidence to fight back for a win against Sundowns.

With a number of clear cut chances missed by Kaizer Chiefs in the first half of their DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon, coach Gavin Hunt was characteristically animated and shouted insanities on the touch line.

His players must have expected a tongue lashing when they went back into the change rooms trailing 1-0 at half time, but Hunt was rather more supportive and calmer, urging them to be a lot more patient and they would turn the game on its head.

And it happened with just over 15 minutes to the end as Amakhosi found the equaliser and winning goal within a short space of time to upset Sundowns and end their long unbeaten run, leaving their coach Manqoba Mngqithi livid.

Speaking after the match, Njabulo Blom, who was named Man of the Match – and Hunt agreed with the choice for what is possibly the first time ever – said the coach had been understanding and gave them as pep talk during the break.

“We didn’t play our best game in the first half. And when we went into the change rooms, the coach just told us to keep calm and we’ll get the goals when we apply our basics correctly. Improving on keeping our possession and good passing and movement on and off the ball,” said Blom who had a good game partnering Bernard Parker in the centre of the park.