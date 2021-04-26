Al Ahly rule Pitso Mosimane out of Bafana coaching job

Khaya Ndubane

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Mosimane the five names that are on a shortlist to become the new head coach of South Africa.

Al Ahly have confirmed that Pitso Mosimane will remain in Cairo amid rumours linking him with the vacant Bafana Bafana Bafana coaching job.

The other four are: Carlos Queiroz, Herve Renard, Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt.

Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, however, is adamant that Mosimane will remain with the Cairo-based African champions.

“Al Ahly haven’t received anything official regarding Pitso Mosimane,” Abdel-Hafiz told Kingfut.

“Mosimane has settled his future and confirmed that he will continue with Al Ahly in the upcoming period,” he added.

Mosimane has won cups on offer since joining Al Ahly in October 2020. He has won the Caf Champions League, the league title and Egypt Cup and also took the Red Devils to third in the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, according to Al Ahly legend and pundit, Ahmed Shobier, Safa are persistent with their offer as they even got the country’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture to call Mosimane to try and persuade him.

Shobeir confirmed on OnTime Sports TV that despite Mosimane’s refusal yet again, Safa have planned another meeting with him on Tuesday with an even higher ranked official.

SAfa were meant to announce the new Bafana coach last Saturday, but the announcement was postponed “due to global Covid-19 travel issues”, as per Safa statement.

“The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues. We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided here. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” read a statement issued by Bafana Bafana’s official Twitter account.