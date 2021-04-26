Mngqithi takes dig at Kaizer Chiefs as Sundowns record ends

Jonty Mark

“I honestly don't think Kaizer Chiefs was the team (that deserved) to take our undefeated record," said the Sundowns co-head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Kaizer Chiefs didn’t deserve to end their unbeaten record in the DStv Premiership, after Amakhosi won 2-1 against Masandawana at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Sunday.

It was Sundowns’ first defeat in 22 league games this season, as Chiefs came back from a goal down to earn a surprise win against the Tshwane giants.

“I honestly don’t think Kaizer Chiefs was the team (that deserved) to take our undefeated record … I don’t think they fought hard enough to make the game difficult for us … I believe we lost to ourselves,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

The Sundowns co-head coach was disappointed his side had not killed off the game after Gaston Sirino gave them a first half lead, and also refused to blame luck after Samir Nurkovic’s cross had deflected in off Mosa Lebusa for the equaliser.

“I think this is a game we could have wrapped up earlier, we messed around and resorted to ball possession when we could have penetrated. Even in the second half we had a big chance to score a second but we didn’t and on the counter we lost possession and instead of blocking the opponent and making sure the don’t go past we let them loose. You may say there was a deflection, but there is no luck in football, luck is when hard work meets opportunity.”