Big win for Chiefs as they knock ‘unbeatable’ Sundowns

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It’s happened! Mamelodi Sundowns have suffered their first DStv Premiership defeat this season after 22 games as Kaizer Chiefs put them to the sword, bearing them 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

The result will also be celebrated in Durban by Golden Arrows and AmaZulu who are Sundowns’ closest rivals in the league title race where they have a three-point lead with two games in hand.

Sundowns started in their usual way and put their feet on the game and controlled proceedings but just could not find the right balls when in the attack.

Amakhosi also didn’t rest and let their hosts do as they like, but also tried to punch back and caught Sundowns with counter-attacks a few times but nothing to threaten Denis Onyango.

Sundowns had a penalty appeal denied by referee Phillip Tinyani in the 25th minute after Daniel Cardoso felled Gift Mothupa inside the box.

Leonardo Castro had a great opportunity to put Amakhosi in the lead in the 30th minute after he was nicely set up by Billiat inside the Sundowns box. His first touch was incredible as he chested the ball down and wrong-footing the Masandawana defence, but then couldn’t keep his shot on target.

Four minutes later, Sundowns went on a typical attack and Mothupa set Sirino through on goal, and he easily rounded off Itumeleng Khune and pushed the ball into an empty net.

With just over two minutes to the end of the first half, Billiat did brilliantly to get the ball from Reeve Frosler cross down onto Lebogang Manyama’s path, he turned and tried to shoot but Rivaldo Coetzee was able to deflect it off target.

That turned out to be Billiat’s last contribution as he limped off soon afterwards, with Dumisani Zuma taking his place. And Zuma had a chance to have an immediate impact when he found himself at the end of another Frosler cross, but couldn’t keep his effort from just under Onyango’s goal on target.

The second half was more of the same with Sundowns’ patient build-ups, and Chiefs’ quick counters. Much to Gavin Hunt’s worry, Sundowns were finding the spaced through his defence with more ease.

Thapelo Morena took a little longer to get a shot in after he was set up by Sirino, tried to take another touch but it allowed Khune to come off and closed the angle on him.

Frosler’s persistent runs down the right finally bore fruit in the 70th minute when he set up Samir Nurkovic and his attempted cross to find Zuma deflected off Mosa Lebosa and onto his own net.

A minute later, Njabulo Blom neatly set up Zuma on goal with a long pass and he went on to beat Onyango and with a low shot to put Chiefs 2-1 ahead. With 10 minutes to the end, Zuma had a chance to increase his tally from a set piece just outside the Masandawana box, but he sent his shot wide and off target.