Pirates defender not happy with draw in Soweto derby against Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates defender Wayde Jooste says the outcome of their tie against Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership it’s not how they wanted the game to end, but they will take what they got from the match after the sides played to a 1-1 draw at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Swallows had taken an early lead into the match after Thulani Hlatshwayo deflected in a cross from Vuyo Mere. But, Jooste, who came in as a second-half substitute combined with another substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa to get the equalising goal for the Buccaneers.

“It’s not what we wanted, in every game we play we always go out for maximum points. From the beginning of the game, we played well and dominated the game. It is just that they got a lucky goal, because it was against the run of play. Even in the second half we kept on going and going because we knew that something had to give. Fortunately for me, I got the assist, so I’m happy. But we could have won even towards the end we were putting them under pressure. But a point is better than a loss,” said the right-back.

“It’s always nice to play, so, anything that comes from me an assist or a goal is just a bonus. If I can help the team it’s a positive for me.”

This was the two teams’ second successive draw after the reverse fixture ended in the same score-line.

Pirates keep their place in position four on the log with 39 points, while Swallows also remain in fifth place with 38 with both teams having played 23 games.

The Buccaneers will now have to shift their full focus on the Caf Confederation Cup, where they go into their last game against Enyimba in Nigeria on Wednesday.

Pirates go into this game on top of Group A standings with nine points after five matches. Al-Ahly Benghazi are second with seven points, while Enyimba have six and lastly ES Setif on five, making the final group stages vital for every team.

In order for Bucs to qualify for the quarterfinals, they need a win or at least draw in their tie against the Nigerians.