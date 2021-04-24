How Kaizer Chiefs could beat Mamelodi Sundowns

On paper, and based on form, Kaizer Chiefs are like lambs to the slaughter as they visit Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday for a DStv Premiership date.

ALSO READ: Khune calls for end of ‘silly season’ at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have struggled for form in the domestic league, while Madandawana have been cruising and are top with of the standings with a cushy six point and two games in hand.

Making matters worse for Amakhosi is that Sundowns have not won in their last two games, something that has not happen in a long time which they will surely be looking to amend. They were thrown out of the Nedbank Cup by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, something that must have hurt their feelings as they consider themselves untouchable, and couldn’t get going in a goalless draw with AmaZulu this week.

Chiefs, meanwhile, huffed and puffed and couldn’t get a result against Baroka and also suffered an injurious defeat to Cape Town City this week. All the signs point to an easy Sundowns win in Sunday’s fixture, but here we have a Chiefs line-up that we think can tip the scales and get a result at Sundowns

System: 4-5-1

Goalkeeper: Itumeleng Khune – while he has been suspect lately, he has proven to be strong willed and is a man for big occasions like this one. His distribution ability can also help with counter attacks.

Back four:

Right Back: Ramahlwe Mphahlele – comes with loads of experience and can help in attack with his ability to overlap. He is also solid and will keep Lyle Lakay busy

Left Back: Reeve Frosler – he gives so much and is always disciplined, helping out when in attack and getting back quickly to do his defensive duties.

Centre Back: Erick Mathoho: He height and tackling ability help in dealing with Sundowns’ creative attacker

Centre Back: Siyabonga Ngezana: He has good timing and that will help in closing down Sundowns’ creativity

Defensive Midfield: Daniel Cardoso – he has played this position before and it was successful against AmaZulu in their win in January. He will stop the hard running Sundowns players like Sirino and Zwane before they get close to the box, restricting them to long range shots, which they are not used to.

Defensive Midfield: Njabulo Blom – he goes in hard in the tackle and will scare off Sundowns’ attackers and neutralise them before they get into danger areas

Winger: Bernard Parker – he is hard working and is willing to help out defensively when needed. He has good crossing ability.

Winger: Happy Mashiane – he has a great ability to find the right cross into the box to pick out a striker. He can take players on when needed.

Attacking Midfield: Khama Billiat: He is just perfect in this role and has a point to prove after all the talk from Sundowns fans about him not being the same. This role allows him to make box entries when he wants to, and doesn’t restrict his attacking ability.

Striker: Samir Nurkovic – with the supply from the Parker and Mashiane on the wings, he can score a goal or two.