Safa postpone Bafana coach announcement

Jonty Mark

The announcement has 'been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues,' read a tweet from the official Bafana Bafana account.

The South African Football Association will not be naming the new Bafana Bafana head coach on Saturday, blaming travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This can only increase speculation that the new coach will be coming from overseas, with Carlos Queiroz the favourite to take over for a second spell in charge.

“The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues. We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided here. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” read a statement issued by Bafana Bafana’s official Twitter account.

Phakaaathi had earlier learned that there was a five-man shortlist that a Safa technical committee would present to the Safa National Executive Committee on Saturday.

On that list was Queiroz, as well as Herve Renard, the former Zambia and Ivory Coast head coach, currently in charge of Saudi Arabia.

Queiroz’ advantage is that he is a free agent, having been sacked by Colombia last December. The 68 year old previously coached Bafana in the early 2000s, qualifying them for the 2002 Fifa World Cup finals, and reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.