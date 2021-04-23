Sekano backs Swallows to beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekano began his career with the Buccaneers in 1980, but six years later he moved to the Dube Birds.

The original Soweto derby between Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates is looming and there was no better way to look into the clash and reminisce about the good old days of the clashes between the two sides, than to speak to Steve Sekano, who played for both Pirates and Swallows during his playing days.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates XI that can beat Swallows

Sekano began his career with the Buccaneers in 1980, but six years later he moved to the Dube Birds, where he remembers how fans would be wishing that he was injured whenever they play against Bucs because they knew he was bound to score.

The Meadowlands-born striker, who now runs Steve Sekano Foundation laughs about what transpired in the past, and says there is one particular game against the Buccaneers that he recalls vividly.

“You know, during my time at Swallows whenever we were about to play Pirates there would always be this excitement from everyone. We knew that the stadium is going to be packed because it’s the big derby and everyone wanted to win from both sides. No one ever wanted to disappoint their fans and the games were exhilarating. I remember some fans would wish that I was injured because they didn’t want me to play. They knew that if I am in the team I am going to score,” said Sekano.

“We played a lot of games against Pirates and yes, some went our way, but some went their way. There are many good games I remember, but the one that stands out for me is when we beat one of the best Orlando Pirates teams ever. They had players like Bashin Mahlangu and Botsotso Makhanya. We were playing at the George Goch Stadium and the game was very tight. We were coming in very hard and they thought they had managed to hold us. But, in the last three minutes, I managed to score the winning goal and we won 1-0. I think that was the best game for me and for us as a team.”

Looking at the current Swallows squad, Sekano is adamant that they will be able to hold their own against Bucs and beat them.

“I think Swallows has a very good team and they will be able to beat Pirates. It is a pity that they have been playing a lot of draws, but those are the games they could have won. This is something that the coach needs to work on, but we can’t blame him because he is new in the top league.”