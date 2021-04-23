How former PSL player tried to buy food with R200 note in Europe

Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a voice note that Phakaaathi is in possession of, Nene laughs when reminded about the incident and says he has stashed the note securely and will use it when he comes back.

When former Maritzburg United midfielder, Mphakamiseni Nene got an offer in Kosovo with KF Trepca 89, he forgot to exchange his money from the local currency to the Euros which are used that side when he left.

That’s how he ended in a bit of a sticky situation in a local restaurant where he tried to buy something to eat using a R200 note he had taken with from South Africa.

“He was supposed to exchange the money either before he left or in Istanbul but he forgot, or maybe he didn’t know… and when he got to a restaurant he ate and when it was time to pay, he produced the R200 note and you can imagine the reaction from whoever he gave the money to,” said the source laughing.

But the situation didn’t escalate as he was quickly identified as one of the new players for Trepca and his bill was then taken care of without him having to fork out a cent.

“So you really want this R200 hey, I have stashed it safely because it is of no use this side anyway. I will use it when I get that side because here it almost got me in trouble,” Nene says in the voice note.