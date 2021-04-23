Khune calls for end of ‘silly season’ at Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chiefs have not had a good season and will need to be at their best against a Sundowns team who can be devastating at times.

Minimising the mistakes and taking their chances is what Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khne sees as the only way they can overcome Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in a DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Hunt irritated by ‘fast asleep’ Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs have not had a good season and will need to be at their best against a Sundowns team who can be devastating at times.

Khune, however, believes Amakhosi can get a good result which they are desperate for.

“It’s good to be back, it’s good to be playing and it’s good to be competing again,” said Khune on Friday. “We have been playing well, it’s just that the results have not been coming our way. So, we really have to dig deeper to get the results… there are only eight games left this season, we just have to keep working hard and grind out the results to make the Khosi faithful proud of their team.”

He added that they will have to focus on their own game plan and execute it properly if they are to get anything other than embarrassment from this game which they go to as underdogs.

“Sundowns have been doing well but we are focusing on ourselves, our game plan, on how we can take advantage of the opportunities we create. We are taking each game as it comes but it’s important that we dig deep for the result in every game that we play now. We will fight until the end.

“It hasn’t been an easy season for us, but we are pulling together as a team and we fight for each other, we fight for the badge. We had a run of eight games unbeaten but we gave it away against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

“We have to minimise the mistakes because if you look at how we concede goals, it is through lapses in concentration. If we concentrate more, and avoid the mistakes, we can avoid conceding those silly goals. It requires the whole team to stay focused and remain switched on throughout the 90 minutes.

“As a goalkeeper, you obviously have to lead from the back and keep every player on their toes by constantly reminding them to switch on,” said Khune.