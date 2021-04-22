Are local coaches ganging up against Chippa United?

Khaya Ndubane

A source has revealed that the club has struggled to get a credible replacement for Dan Malesela who was fired recently because local coaches are snubbing the club for its ill-treatment of coaches.

It has reached the ears of the Phakaaathi Mgosi squad that Chippa United didn’t get as many CVs as they had expected when their head coaching/technical advisor role became available after the release of the alleged racist, Luc Eymael.

Chippa have had more coaches than wins in the DStv Premiership with their boss, Siviwe Mpengesi known to be impatient and unprofessional when he fires a coach.

“It was like an unwritten rule that no local coach would apply nor avail themselves for the job, even those who are not employed. I don’t know, but maybe they spoke about it.

“But what I know is that there were not as many CV’s as you’d expect and they had to go with (Vladislav) Heric who had been unemployed for a while now,” said the source.

He said what got the local coaches more angrier is Mpengesi’s insistence on bringing Eymael who by his conduct when he was last here, showed that he doesn’t respect anyone but himself.

“How Eymael conducted himself was unforgivable and I think all the coaches sympathised with (Steve) Komphela after their run-in,” added the source.