It can only be monetary reasons that made Heric to return to Chippa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Money makes the world go round, and maybe his world had stalled.

An old IsiZulu saying goes: ithi ingalamba idle udaka, which roughly means ‘a drifter doesn’t pick foods’.

This is a thought that came into my mind when I read the statement from Chippa United announcing the hiring of Vladislav Heric as the club’s next in line to be fired. Oh, my bad, I meant to say as the club’s new technical director.

I remember speaking to Heric, win whom I have a long running relationship which started when he was coach at Maritzburg United back in 2006 or 2007.

I’ve always known him to be a candid man. So, when he told me, and sounded really shook, about how badly he was treated during his last stint with Chippa, and almost swore he’d never even take a call from Siviwe Mpengesi, I believed him.

Now imagine my surprise when he makes a return. Did he not feel embarrassed enough being fired in front of his children?

And the disrespect has already started because his announcement happened while he was still in Cape Town waiting to board a plane to Gqeberha for negotiations which means nothing had been agreed upon yet.

I guess what we are all thinking now is how long before we hear that he and the club have ‘reached an amicable decision to part ways’. Anyway, money makes the world go round, and maybe his world had stalled.