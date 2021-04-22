Asia-based South African winger attracts interest from PSL clubs

Mgosi squad

Gopane has been assisting and creating goals for his Cambodian club, something which has caught the eyes of a number of clubs, a source close to the player has revealed.

Once without a club, former SuperSport United and Polokwane City winger Mothusi Gopane is enjoying life in Asia’s Cambodia Premier League and is said to have attracted a lot of interests back home in South Africa as well as in Vietnam after having made a huge impact at his current club Boeung Ket FC last season.

The Limpopo-born player has made himself one of the most valuable players at Boeung and recently won the award for most minutes played in a season last campaign.

The speedy and skilful winger at one point found himself in the wilderness after being dropped by Mbombela FC in 2017.

Gopane then went on to join Baberwa in the 2018/2019 and ended up signing with Boeung in 2020.

“I can’t believe how things have quickly turned around for him. The last year has been a blessing to him and I applaud him for the dedication he has put in his career. He is enjoying life and his football. Right now there are teams that are trying to secure his signature that side in Asia, but again there are also teams in the DStv Premiership that want him,” said the source.

“I wish I could name the clubs, but I don’t want to ruin it for him, it is better if it comes from him. I am just happy for him. To be honest, he could have moved before this season started, but his club extended his contact with one more year and of course, the money also went up. He felt like they took a gamble on him and that’s just his way of saying thanks to them by agreeing to the extension. But I can’t guarantee that he will be there next year.”