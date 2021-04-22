Hunt irritated by ‘fast asleep’ Kaizer Chiefs

Jonty Mark



Gavin Hunt was left to rue a staggeringly poor start to the match by Kaizer Chiefs as they lost 2-1 to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi barely got out of the blocks on home soil, with City going in front through Tashreeq Morris, and though Chiefs improved in the second half, a deflected goal for Surprise Ralani put them 2-0 down, with Kearyn Baccus’ header providing scant consolation.

Chiefs are now even further behind in the race for the top eight, and Hunt said afterwards: “It is hugely frustrating, I know what needs to be done but we were still half asleep. I need to get that right, we need to be better at the start of a game.”

Hunt has made constant references to unspoken problems at Chiefs, with the side enduring an awful season on the domestic front, currently sitting 11th on the DStv Premiership table, having won just five of 22 league games in the 2020/21 campaign.

“We were slow to close the space, I know what I want to say, but I can’t say that,” said Hunt.

“They got into the half spaces and turned us (around) and when we did get the ball they turned it over. We had two or three opportunities (in the first half) but they were better. In the second half we did very well and I thought we deserved a draw.”

There have been mitigating circumstances for Chiefs this season, with the club unable to sign any new players, but Hunt said his opinion on Chiefs’ season did not really matter in this regard.

“The bottom line is that it is not what I think, it is what the club thinks. I know what is needed and what is not needed, but right now it doesn’t matter what I think. It is a very tough situation and we have got to look forward … and finish (the season) well.”