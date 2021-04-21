Chippa United appoint Vladislav Heric as technical director

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Heric will be working alongside interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi until the end of the season, said the club in a statement on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape-based outfit Chippa United have confirmed the appointment of Serbian born Vladislav Heric as the club’s new technical director.

Since the sacking of their coach Dan Malesela, the club has been struggling to find a suitable candidate having resorted to trying to call in the controversial Luc Eymael, who was previously stopped from working at the club last year following his ‘alleged’ racial remarks towards Tanzanian club Yanga Africans.

Chippa tried to employ Eymael once again as a technical advisor, but the Chilli Boys had to reverse their decision after some pressure from Safa and the public, forcing Eymael to go back to his home country Belgium.

In Heric, they have acquired the services of a veteran coach, who first came to South Africa back in 2007 at Maritzburg United. Heric has also had spells with the likes of Polokwane City, Black Leopards, Royal Eagles, FC Cape Town among other clubs he coached in the country.

This will be his third stint with the Chilli Boys with his first spell being in 2014 and once again joining the club in 2018.

Club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has welcomed the Serbian to the club and believes his experience will be key for the club’s last league games.

“Vladislav is a person that is familiar with the success of our brand, having helped us win the GladAfrica Championship in the 2013/14 season. We do welcome him back to the Club, where his experience will play a pivotal role for our technical team in the last eight DStv Premiership fixtures. We are looking at finishing in a respectable position in this campaign,” said Mpengesi in the statement.

The Chilli Boys have been struggling this season and they are currently facing relegation. They are 15th on the log with 17 points after 23 games. They will be looking for a change of fortunes when they host Golden Arrows in a league clash on Sunday.