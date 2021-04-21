Orlando Pirates close to signing highly-rated Kenyan defender – report

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has confirmed that Orlando Pirates have enquired about the services of highly-rated Kenyan defender Joash Onyango.

The Star in Tanzania, reports that Manara disclosed the development while fielding questions from radio talk hosts at Wasafi FM on Monday night.

“Let me reveal a secret, yesterday one of the Orlando Pirates managers called me to ask about the price of Onyango and I quoted one million dollars (about R15-million). He said they were ready to initiate talks,” said Manara as quoted by The Star.

“Onyango is rising so fast and has already attained a $1 million tag. That’s just how good he already is. He has regularly been chosen as the best centre back in the Champions League,” observed Manara.

Joash, who joined Simba from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, was named in the Caf Champions League team of the week after Match Day Two where Simba SC staged a massive upset by stunning Al Ahly 1-0.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, a goalkeeper crisis is looming at Pirates with news reaching Phakaaathi’s Mgosi squad desk suggesting that they could lose Richard Ofori at the end of the season.

A source has claimed that an overseas based side has made enquiries about the 27-year-old keeper’s availability, and if they follow through, it could potentially leave the Buccaneers without a goalkeeper.

It has been reported previously that Wayne Sandilands, who turns 38 this year, is considering retiring and takin up a goalkeeper training role with the club, while Siyabonga Mpontshane’s deal has yet to be renewed.