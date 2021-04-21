Last league games are important for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zuma

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"We, as players, know the situation we are faced with, so, every game we are going to play is a must win,” said Zuma.

Kaizer Chiefs might have done well by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, but it is in the DStv Premiership where the Glamour Boys have to start picking up points with a clash against Cape Town City coming up at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi striker Dumisani Zuma who has been struggling with injuries was the hero for the club in their last group match in the Champions League.

The striker came on as a second half substitute and went on to create a penalty for Chiefs and an assist for Khama Billiat which saw the game ending in a 2-2 draw with Horoya Athletic Club away from home to seal their passage into the last eight of the continental competition earlier this month.

However, looking at their league form, Amakhosi find themselves sitting in position ten with 25 points from 21 matches. In their last five league games, they have recorded four draws and one win. With that in mind, Zuma, who says he is now full of confidence after that game and especially after healing from an injury is looking forward to helping the club get better results in the domestic league.

“I would say so far so good, I no longer have any injuries. The problem is that I just have to work on my match fitness. But I think because I am always training with the team everything is going to be okay. My confidence is back after that game (Horoya game) because I was able to help the team to qualify for the quarterfinals,” said the Chiefs striker.

“It is going to be a difficult game (against Cape City). If you can look at their previous games, you will see that they have been doing well. Even when we played them in Cape Town during the first leg they gave us a hard time. So, it will be a difficult game, but I am hopeful that we can win as a team. Our preparations have gone well and we as players know the situation we are faced with, so, every game we are going to play is a must win.”

Meanwhile, Cape City are seventh on the log with 30 points after 22 games. The Mother City-based outfit has recorded one win, one loss and three draws in their last five league fixtures.