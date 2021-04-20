Cardoso admits to Kaizer Chiefs struggles

Jonty Mark

“As a player, it hasn't been the best of seasons, we have been leaking way too many goals,” said Cardoso.

Daniel Cardoso has given a refreshingly honest assessment of his struggles this season at Kaizer Chiefs, as Amakhosi continue their quest for domestic form today, in a DStv Premiership encounter at home to Cape Town City.

Chiefs are currently ninth in the table, and face a massive battle to qualify for next season’s MTN8, with the only real bright spark in their campaign a continental run to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Amakhosi have conceded 24 goals in 21 league games, and Cardoso admits his own part in a leaky defensive line that has kept just six clean sheets in the league all season.

“I do take ownership of that, it is a team sport, but you need to lead from the back and we have lacked a bit this season.”

A transfer ban has certainly affected Amakhosi this season, with a thin squad having to compete on the continent and at home. A lot of youngsters have also been used by Gavin Hunt, and while the likes of Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have done well, Cardoso also points at an extra burden on the shoulder of senior players.

“Helping the youngsters also takes a lot out of you, but I think we will get back to form and we are doing much better. We have lot more to give, we need to focus more on our performances, but the travelling kills us with Caf (competition). It is Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, but you have to be professional and get your recovery in. If you don’t have the right rest you know you will not be ready for the next game.”