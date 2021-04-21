Only ‘shoeshine and piano’ can help Sundowns beat Usuthu – Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns will need to display their top-shelf football if they are to stand a chance of winning against AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon when they meet in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Masandawana co-head coach suggested that the famous Sundowns shoeshine and piano brand will have to come into effect as they will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 21 games and keep hopes of an invincible season alive.

“We definitely have to be able to give our best performance. It is the only way we will have an opportunity to win against a very good side,” said Mokwena.

“When two good teams meet you have no chance if you don’t play well. We have to play very well and give ourselves a chance to win the match against a very good team, with very good technical staff. They also have good players and that is why the results have been very good,” he added.

Masandawana are coming off the back of being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on penalties, and Mokwena admits that the mood has been a tad down, but believes his team will do their best against Benni McCarthy’s side.

“It’s a very important game, it has a profile of utmost importance. All these games for us are cup finals and we have to approach it as such and it has not been easy to prepare, especially after a difficult and unfortunate result against TTM in the cup. But we have to dust ourselves down and show mental resolve and dig deep to produce a good performance,” said Mokwena.