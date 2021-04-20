Will Sundowns end AmaZulu’s impressive run?

Ntokozo Gumede

"We don't slaughter by words, we slaughter by action," said Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa is sending out a threat to a wounded Mamelodi Sundowns, who take on a high-flying Usuthu on Wednesday at the Kings Park Stadium, where they have not lost a match since January in the DStv Premiership

Mothwa, a man of very few words, said it is their mandate to sweep aside every team who dares confront them on their own turf as they look to consolidate a top four finish. They currently sit second behind the defending champions and a win will narrow Sundowns’ lead to three points, even though Masandawana have a couple of games in hand.

“A game is a game, home or away. But we have a slaughter-house and we have to slaughter each and every team that comes here and we don’t slaughter by words, we slaughter by action,” said Mothwa, whose side are on a six-match winning streak in the league.

“It is one of those games where we just need to prepare our minds the way we are used to. Yes, Sundowns are a big team but at the end of the day it is 11 v 11 on the field and the name does not play, it is the players who play,” he added.

When Sandile Zungu bought the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, he made a bold statement, saying he wants his team to establish themselves as a top-four club, something Usuthu are not familiar with, as they would occasionally find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

“It is the first time after a long time that this is happening at AmaZulu and I think now supporters and the players who have been at AmaZulu, they can now say we have a good thing going on because we are not used to this position,” said the shot-stopper.

He adds: “The mood is up and everyone wants to win and we all want to play. We are working hard for everything that is happening in this team and for us to be in the top four is a good feeling … we need to continue working hard to keep ourselves in that position.”