Champions League success will help Chiefs in the long run

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“It was difficult and we know how Africa is, but we managed to come up with a good result,” said the Chiefs youngster.

The hardships that a team goes through participating in continental competitions is what Kaizer Chiefs can bank on going forward as their players are learning a lot as they forge forward in the Caf Champions League.

One of the players getting ‘toughed up’ during Amakhosi’s travels is Njabulo Blom who believes the lessons will come handy for the club in the near future. The Naturena side made history by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the competition they have been previously accused of not taking seriously enough.

ALSO READ: Parker’s Kaizer Chiefs deal in fresh doubt

“It was difficult and we know how Africa is, but we managed to come up with a good result that made us qualify for the quarterfinals, and it is a great feeling because the Champions League is not just any cup,” said the 20-year-old Blom.

“We are representing the country in the continent, so it is a great feeling to have achieved that.” But while that may have been good, and is helping players in various ways, they run the risk of not even participating in the domestic MTN8 next season, and for them to return to the Champions League next season, they need to win it this term.

They had qualified for this season’s run by finishing second to Mamelodi Sundowns in the domestic league, but their league form this season has been off and they are struggling to make the top eight. But they could get in on Wednesday night, provided they can produce a similar if not improved performance like they did when they unexpectedly beat Cape Town City earlier in the year.

The two meet at FNB Stadium at 5pm for this fixture which promises some fireworks. City are barely in the top eight as they are seventh with 30 points, five more than Amakhosi who are sitting in ninth place.

The Citizens will be in high spirits having convincingly beat SuperSport United 3-0 in their last game, while Amakhosi were rather lucky to get away with a draw at Baroka where the game ended at 1-1.