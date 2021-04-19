Zinnbauer praises Pirates young gun

Jonty Mark

"We are happy it was a good game from him," said the Pirates head coach on Thabiso Sesane.

Josef Zinnbauer was delighted with the performance of Thabiso Sesane, after the 20 year-old defender gave an assured performance in the Buccaneers’ 2-0 DStv Premiership victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Pule powers Pirates past Maritzburg

Sesane had previously played two minutes against Cape Town City in February and had started against Uthongathi FC in the Nedbank Cup, but this was his first league start, given a chance with Thulani Hlatshwayo out suspended, and the likes of Happy Jele, Innocnent Maela and Bongani Sam missing through injury.

And after a shaky start, in which the whole team were under seige, ‘Pepe’ settled into the game, and one sublime pass to Deon Hotto caught the eye in the first half.

Sesane, indeed, was ultimately given the Man-of-the-Match award, despite Vincent Pule coming off the bench to net a second half brace. “Today with ‘Pepe’ you didn’t know what you were going to get on the field,” said Zinnbauer.

“We had a good feeling and believed in him, but we had no real info on what he could give (in a Premiership match situation).

“We are happy it was a good game from him, he was Man-of-the-Match and it is good, but if he makes mistakes and concedes, people will ask why we brought a young player in for such an important game … it is always a risk.”

Injuries mean that Zinnbauer has to take these risks at the moment, however, with Abel Mabaso also getting a rare start against United.

Hlatshwayo should return from suspension for the Caf Confederation Cup Group A clash at home to ES Setif tomorrow, but it remains to be seen if anyone will come back from the Pirates casualty room.

The Buccaneers are currently top of Group A and will guarantee progress to the quarterfinals if they beat Setif at home, or even if they draw, and Enyimba don’t lose to Al Ahly Bhengazi in Libya.

“For us it is also important to go to the next round for South Africa. If we can get to the quarterfinals, semifinal or final it will be great, for the coaches, for the players. The supporters will be happy and that is the reason we play football. I hope we can get a result,” added Zinnbauer.