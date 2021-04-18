Sundowns’ Mokwena expects more of the same from Tshakhuma

Khaya Ndubane

Mokwena said he expected Tshakhuma to keep the core of the team that beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their last match, which took place last weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue their quest to defend their title when they host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said he expected Tshakhuma to keep the core of the team that beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their last match, which took place last weekend.

“We try to profile the opponents and when we do that it is important to profile the individual players. A lot of the teams in the country have a similar profile and what becomes the turning point is the individuals and the characteristics they possess, that is why it is important to predict the line up they will have,” said Mokwena.

This is the second time the two sides face off this month, after meeting on the 6th of April at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, where the Brazilians beat Vhadau Vhadamani 3-1.

“When you look at TTM in their last game against TS Galaxy, where they won two-nil they made a few changes because the previous match was against us. They kept the spine of the team and I think more or less they will keep the same,” concluded Mokwena.

A winner of today’s game will meet Chippa United in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Chippa defeated GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Calliesin the other semi-final clash played on Saturday.