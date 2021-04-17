Sports ministry opens door for return of fans to stadiums

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mthethwa said his department is willing to listen and properly consider each one to ensure that proper health and safety measures are catered for before the fans are allowed back in the stadiums.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed that the sports federations have not come forward with a plan to bring the fans back to the stadiums.

He said his department is willing to listen and properly consider each one to ensure that proper health and safety measures are catered for.

“I know churches and other places are open but we have not had a situation where we allow thousands of people,” said Mthethwa speaking to SAfm on Thursday afternoon.

“It is still limited at the moment. The events and stadiums issue is very complicated, so we need to be very careful with that one.

“The PSL is welcome to present its case through the mother body Safa. But it’s always better if the proposals come from Sascoc for all the federations. Rugby has applied and has a good plan for the Lions tour. But we must always remember to put livelihoods first,” he explained.

He said it would be difficult to manage sports as they usually attract thousands of fans. “If you look at the sporting situation, you must also ask what do you do in a stadium of 60 000 capacity.

“For sports and events it becomes superficial. It will need a proper analysis from different sectors. It’s not an easy situation as it seems, both for sport and events.

“It was also up to the federations to come and present their case and give us proposals about the return of fans to stadiums. It’s only recently that we have received a proposal. I think the sporting world has also been cautious considering the proposed third wave,” he said.