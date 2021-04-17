I recommended Benni McCarthy to AmaZulu: Mngqithi

Ntokozo Gumede

Usuthu have been walking on water since the appointment of McCarthy as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he had a role in the appointment of Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu under the leadership of new boss Sandile Zungu.

Usuthu have been walking on water since the appointment of McCarthy as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership and are Masandawana's closest threat to knock them off their perch as they have been enjoying unparalleled dominance in the league for the past three seasons.

“Speak to the boss of AmaZulu and ask him who recommended Benni,” Mngqithi told reporters with much humility.

“We have got a really good talking relationship and we are close to each other. My wish is to see those who are showing signs of commitment and passion succeeding. South Africa needs coaches, Mandla has stamped his authority and what Benni is doing with AmaZulu, I am more than impressed. Even Benni might not even know that I am the one who recommended him,” he added.

Mngqithi went on to reveal how he does not glorify the success that he has enjoyed with Bafana Ba Style, saying his mandate is to help nature more local coaches like he did with current Golden Arrows mentor Mandla Ncikazi.

The Abafana Bes’thende mentor served under Mngqithi at Arrows when they recorded the best win in a cup final, beating Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the MTN8 showdown in 2009.

“My wish in life is to leave a legacy and to do that, it means there must be people who are left behind to continue. I am not the best, I know, but I must try to help those who cannot help themselves. There are many projects that one does to try and help and when it comes to coaching, coach Mandla is one of them and I have given a lot of opportunities to coaches and some use it well while others don’t but I do the best I can,” said Mngqithi.

Masandawana’s next assignment in the league is a visit to Usuthu where McCarthy will look to do what no one has done this season and that is to beat Sundowns in the league.

The top of the table clash is enjoying much hype but Mngqithi warms against putting McCarthy and his side on the pedestal too soon.

“I don’t think it would be fair to Benni to take that game and hype it up to that level. He has done very well and we are all excited with his success but the truth must be told: their success is still in the incubation stage and we must accept that at a certain point they might not pitch at the right level.

“I am not saying we will beat them but we must always have room to say they might not make it and when they don’t make it, we must understand that Benni has just joined AmaZulu and they don’t have the depth that we have.”