Can Tshakhuma stop the destructive Mamelodi Sundowns train?

The Brazilians have proven to be an immovable and unstoppable force this season and heading into Sunday's clash against TTM.

After what can be descried as a football masterclass by Mamelodi Sundowns when they thumped Orlando Pirates 4-1 on Thursday night in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal, it is Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s turn to try to stop the force that is Masandawana, but can they?

After what can be descried as a football masterclass by Mamelodi Sundowns when they thumped Orlando Pirates 4-1 on Thursday night in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, it is Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's turn to try to stop the force that is Masandawana, but can they?

The sweeping aside of the Buccaneers meant Downs will continue their Cup title defence against Tshakhuma in the semifinal when they meet this coming Sunday.

heading into the clash against TTM, one of Sundowns coaches has given advice to the Venda-based side.

Co-head coach Manoqba Mngqithi said TTM should at least try to give it their all if they are to stand a chance against his well-oiled machine when they clash at Loftus on Sunday.

“If I were them I would take the game to Sundowns because we have nothing to lose and I think their coaches are aware that when they are playing Sundowns they have to give it their best shot. The best advice I can give to any team at this stage is, why sit back?

“I would decide to go toe-to-toe with Sundowns and maybe there is something one can get from that because when sitting back, you concede goals without playing and it does not help the image of the club. It is a cup match for that matter, they know they’ve got nothing to lose,” said Mngqithi.

The Downs mentor said while TTM are rookies in the top-flight, they can bank on the talent that they have as they boast of experienced players such Mogakolodi Ngele, Rhulani Manzini, Thabo Mnyamane and Washington Arubi, just to name a few.

“They only thing I know is that TTM are one of the most awkward teams in the league, I believe they have got some really interesting attacking players and it is unfortunate that they are a new team and nobody will give them as much respect.

“They have not yet found their feet because there has been a lot happening in their team but in terms of playing personnel they have got some dangerous players and we know for a fact that if we can come and turn it on, we will really have a lot of problems but it up to them,” he said.