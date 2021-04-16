Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt rues penalty call after Baroka draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“The score was 1-1, but we deserved to win. We were the better team, and if we were given that penalty in the first half, it would have helped," said Hunt.

It’s happened so many times that it has even been termed ‘benefitting’, and Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt is unhappy that his team are not benefitting this season.

It’s happened so many times that it has even been termed ‘benefitting’, and Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt is unhappy that his team are not benefitting this season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs held yet again as Baroka fight back

That’s what having an erroneous refereeing call working for you is now called in South African football, as coined by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Hunt felt hard done by Velaphi Sicelo when they played to a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Amakhosi had a penalty appeal denied by the Sicelo in the 10th minute of the game after Baroka captain, Vusi Sibiya fouled and felled Samir Nurkovic inside the box.

“The score was 1-1, but we deserved to win. We were the better team, and if we were given that penalty in the first half, it would have helped. It’s happened in three away games in a row now, it’s blatant. I mean, it’s so disappointing because that gives you a little bit of momentum,” said Hunt after the game.

He felt they had other chances to wrap up the match before Bakgaga equalised with an 80th minute goal scored by Evidence Makgopa after Amakhosi had taken the lead through Lebogang Manyama’s 58th minute strike.

“We should have killed it, we had two or three good opportunities towards the end. Over the 90 minutes we were a better team but football doesn’t always work like that.”