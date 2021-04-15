Can Kaizer Chiefs get the desired 17 points and finish in top eight?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chiefs will need just over a point and half in each game to get their target of 17 points.

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt has said that for his team to finish inside the top eight – and avoid another embarrassing episode – they will need 17 points from their last 10 games in the DStv Premiership.

Now, the 10 games carry 30 points and going with Hunt’s calculations, Chiefs will need just over a point and half in each game to get their target of 17 points.

In simple football terms, they need five wins and two draws in the next 10 games.

Is it doable? Yes. But can Chiefs so it? Here’s what we think will happen in each of the 10 games:

April 15: v Baroka (away): Baroka have always given Chiefs a headache and will surprise them again.

Probable result: Loss, no points

April 21: v Cape Town City (home): This is another tough, and City will be looking for revenge after Amakhosi hammered them in the first round fixture.

Probable result: Draw, one point

April 25: v Mamelodi Sundowns (away): It gets even tougher for Chiefswith Sundowns being a well oiled machine this season.

Probable result: Loss, no points

April 28: v Chippa United (home): With all their problems, Chippa still pose a threat as they showed against Sundowns recently, but Chiefs will win this one.

Probable result: Win, three points

May 2: v Bloemfontein Celtic (away): Celtic haven’t really been sharp this season and have some defensive problems.

Probable result: Win, three points

May 12: v Swallows FC (home): The beautiful Birds of Dube have run out of steam and are slowly losing their sting.

Probable result: Win, three points

May 18: v Black Leopards (away): Lidoda Duvha will be even more separate by then as relegation will have become a relaity for them and they will fight with everything they have.

Probable result: Win, three points

May 26: v Golden Arrows (home): Abafana Bes’thende have been good this season but have lacked sharpness up front which costs then sometimes.

Probable result: Draw, one point

May 29: v TS Galaxy (away): Galaxy are known for wanting to open old wounds and being home will give them an extra edge.

Probable result: Draw, one point

Based on this quick analysis, Amakhosi will manage only half of the 30, which means they will come out two short of the intended target of 17.