Percy Tau named in provisional squad for Tokyo 2020

Jonty Mark

The Brighton and Hove Albion attacker is one of seven overage players selected by David Notoane.

Percy Tau was named on Thursday as one of seven overage players in South Africa’s provisional 40-man squad for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

The squad will eventually have to be whittled down to only 18-men, with spots available for three players that are over the age limit of 23.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tau is the only overseas-based player on SA Under-23 coach David Notoane’s list of seven overage candidates,which includes five Sundowns players – Ricardo Goss, Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala and Themba Zwane. SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams completes the line-up.

Notoane has picked an extensive list of 40 players overall, including Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Reeve Frosler, Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ndlovu.

Portugal-based strikers Luther Singh and Lyle Foster are also in the squad, as are Leicester City’s young midfielder Kganya Leshabela, Southampton midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke and Cardiff City striker Siyabonga Ligendza.

The SA Under-23 coach added that the side had been invited to play in a warm-up tournament in Dubai, against sides that include Brazil, but that they were still waiting for confirmation.

The Olympic Men’s Footbal Tournament runs from July 21 to August 7, with the draw set to take place on Wednesday in Zurich.

Provisional : 40-man Olympic squad

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana.

Defenders: Reeve Frosler, Luke Fleurs, Tercious Malepe, Katlego Mohamme, Thabiso Monyane, Thendo Mukumela, Sifiso Ngobeni, Bongani Sam.

Midfielders: Athenkosi Dlala, Luke Le Roux, Kganya Leshabela, Kobamelo Kodisang, Gift Links, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Keletso Makgalwa, Grant Margeman, Kgaogelo Chauke, Sipho Mbule, Happy Mashiane, Teboho Mokoena, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Goodman Mosele, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sithole Sphephelo, Adhley Du Preez.

Strikers: Lyle Foster, Zakhele Lepasa, Fagrie Lakay, Evidene Makgopa, Luther Singh, Siyabonga Ligendza.

Overage Players: Percy Tau, Ronwen Williams, Mose Lebusa, Ricardo Goss, Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena.