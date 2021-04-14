Richards Bay keep top spot as Sporting stall Sekhukhune

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Following their draw with TS Sporting on Wednesday, Sekhukhune moved to second place, but are two points off log leaders Richards Bay.

It will be Richards Bay who will spot the biggest smiles in the GladAfrica Championship after their closest rivals, Sekhukhune United were held to a draw at home by TS Sporting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Natal Rich Boyz had dropped the ball when they were beaten 2-1 by Free State Stars the previous day, failing to extend their lead at the top to six points. And with seven games to go now, things will get pretty interesting as the race to get to the finish line first hots up.

Babina Noko looked good in the early exchanges at KaBokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga, and took an early lead after Chibuike Ohizu was brought down inside the Sporting box in the 22nd minute, and his strike partner, McClive Phiri converted from the spot. It was then all Babina Noko until half time.

Abantu Bemthetho came back a better organised side for the second half and had more determination going forward and kept knocking on veteran keeper, Tapuwa Kapini’s goals time and again.

Their knocks were eventually answered in the 81st minute when Kamohelo Sithole sent a rocket past Kapini from just inside the box to level matters.

Babina Noko had however had their own chances and could have made the score unreachable for their visitors, but couldn’t convert their chances.

Sporting will however feel hard done by referee Victor Hlungwani who finished the game when their striker was chasing a 50-50 ball with Kapini.

After the draw, Sekhukhune moved to second place and are two points off Richards Bay. Sporting remain fifth with 34 points, four off the top spot.

Other GladAfrica Championship results: Steenberg United 1 Bizana Pondo Chiefs 1; TS Sporting 1 Sekhukhune United 1; Cape Town All Stars 2 Uthongathi 3; Jomo Cosmos 0 Cape Town Spurs 0