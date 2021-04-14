Khune or Akpeyi, or must Hunt B(vuma) that the two aren’t working out?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Khune's return to form leaves Gavin Hunt with a poser ahead of Thursday's Baroka game, though both keepers have their flaws.

On paper, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt should have the selection headache every coach wants as he boasts two of the continent’s big goalkeepers who represent the football powerhouses, Nigeria and South Africa at international level.

But with both Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune going through a tough patch, that has seen them make some unforgivable mistakes that proved costly to the team, Hunt’s headache is instead one no coach ever wants.

None of them can give the 56-year-old mentor assurance that they will not commit schoolboy errors, which have in some way divided the Amakhosi supporters as some lean towards Khune, while others feel Akpeyi is being treated unfairly and his mistakes are highlighted in brighter colours than those of Khune.

Hunt will again have the same headache when he selects the team to start against Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Akpeyi was not available for Amakhosi last game in the Caf Champions League due to suspension but is eligible to play in the domestic league.

Hunt may just want to toss a coin and leave his fate to the proverbial Lady Luck. Or, he can just Bvuma that the two are not in a good space and go with Bruce Bvuma.

Here we look at the three advantages and disadvantages of using the duo:

Itumeleng Khune, 33-years-old

Advantages

• He looked better in the last two Champions League games and even made a save that Caf called ‘the save that sent Chiefs to the quarterfinals’

Should have caught it ????????????????‍♂️ https://t.co/TP88PU2YVU — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 13, 2021

• He has more confidence, and doesn’t show to his teammates that he’s worried when he’s made a costly mistake.

• His famed distribution can be helpful in counter attack situations, especially with Khama Billiat now fully fit and playing again.

Disadvantages

• Opponents know that he’s shaken and may try to intimidate and get him to lose focus.

• He tends to get overconfident sometimes which borders of cockiness and tries prove himself even when it’s not necessary.

• He doesn’t look to be in the best shape in terms of his body weight

Daniel Akpeyi, 34-years-old

Advantages

• His build is imposing and has an advantage in collecting aerial balls

• He likes getting involved in play by moving up and down his area so he stays in the game and doesn’t lose focus

• He can start play from the back with his assured throws

Disadvantages

• He tends to get caught out when he gets out of his area, like when he was red carded against Wydad Athletic recently.

• He tends to be unable to deal well with long range shots

• He cannot take advantage of quick counter attack situations when they arise