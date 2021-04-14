Zinnbauer – Orlando Pirates are the underdogs

Jonty Mark

'If we are honest we are playing the best team in the country at the moment,' added the Buccaneers head coach.

Josef Zinnbauer has acknowledged that the pressure on Orlando Pirates is always to win titles, but is still playing the role of the underdog, as the Buccaneers take on Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Thursday in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

“We are not favourites,” said Zinnbauer.

“If we are honest we are playing the best team in the country at the moment. This is not easy to manage for supporters … I walk on the street and fans say we have to win the Nedbank Cup.

“As a coach you always want to win games and win titles, but we know you cannot dream, you have to work on this,” he added.

“I think at Pirates the expectations from the supporters and the club is to win titles,” he added.

“This club is very big, with a good structure, a good chairman and staff. I will try my best as a coach to win the next game, the next step after that is the semifinal. And we can win (the Nedbank Cup) … but one game (at a time).”

“We can measure ourselves against the top team in the league, and against a Champions League team. We have to win, if we lose we are out, if we win we have fun. We have nothing to lose.”