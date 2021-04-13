‘Rolls Royce’ Shalulile sets his sights on ‘rested’ Pirates

Ntokozo Gumede

Sundowns coaches are going to pin their hopes on Shalulile when they host Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup on Thursday.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile is the template of what is expected from a potent striker with agility.

Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from the now defunct Highlands Park, he hardly misses a match and he influences the result on almost every outing.

Shalulile scored the winner in a DStv tie against Chippa United on Monday and given the load on Masandawana players, the ever-green Namibian international is one player who Sundowns coaches are going to pin their hopes on when they host Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup on Thursday.

“Peter is a top professional,” said Downs co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

“You run out of superlatives when you want to describe Peter’s character. I remember having a discussion with Allen Freese (former Highlands Park assistant coach) prior to him coming to us and Freese’s words were: “He will die for you on the pitch. He is a player who gives his all and he is a player who is prepared to sweat blood”.

“Peter is a kind of player who is always prepared to leave a piece of his skin on the pitch for the common course of the team. He is one who we are really fortunate to have because when you have him on the pitch he injects a lot of energy and intensity into our game and that is important for a team like ours that presses from the top. He is a player who is extremely liked by his teammates and he is trusted,” Mokwena added.

The Masandawana mentor suggested that the Buccaneers are the favourites to win Thursday’s encounter.

“If we compare Pirates and Sundowns program, in 30 days Pirates have played five matches with only one away game. In April so far we have played four matches and they only played two. This match will be the second for Pirates and the third for us in seven days. It is a game where one team has a huge physiological advantage against a team that has a huge physiological strain in terms of the load.”