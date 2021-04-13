Up next for Kaizer Chiefs, old nemesis, Baroka

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It’s going to be one of those games that a Gavin Hunt led team should enjoy.

Hunt’s teams are known to enjoy grinding it out, and playing from an underdog position.

That’s why it will be an interesting to see how his Kaizer Chiefs team will fare at Peter Mokaba Stadium where they meet Baroka FC on Thursday afternoon. The game is set for a 5pm start.

This time around Hunt does not come from an underdog position like he did when he was at SuperSport United and most recently Bidvest Wits as Amakhosi command sizeable support and respect wherever they go in the country.

Chiefs have been struggling in the DStv Premiership, and can not afford another loss which will result in them being pushed further towards the wrong end of the table. With 24 point in 20 games, it is becoming one of Amakhosi’s worst seasons.

A win will see them jump back into the Top 8, with just a point above TS Galaxy. And a win is a must to keep the momentum they’ve built up in the past four games where they need out wins in difficult circumstances against Orlando Pirates and Wydad, and draws against Stellenbosch and Horoya AC.

But Bakgaga – who have always enjoyed good runs and positive results against Chiefs since their ABC Motsepe League days when they beat Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup – need the three points desperately.

They are two defeats above the relegation places, and a win jolts them up ninth position and gives them some caution against relegation as the season grinds towards the end.

Under Matsimela Thoka, Baroka have been quite unpredictable – finding their groove and convincingly beating Stellenbosch 3-2 away the one game, and losing 2-0 at home against AmaZulu FC in the next.

They meet Amakhosi having come off a run of a win, three draws and one defeat in their last five games.