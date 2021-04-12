Sundowns get back to winning ways

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns staved off a scare from relegation-troubled side Chippa United edging them 2-1 in a fast-paced DStv Premiership affair on Monday afternoon at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns staved off a scare from relegation-troubled side Chippa United, edging them 2-1 in a fast-paced DStv Premiership affair on Monday afternoon at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates hope sick bay clears ahead of Sundowns showdown

The Brazilians went into the contest looking to redeem themselves after they lost to CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League, a result that brought their overall unbeaten run to an end after 28 matches in all competitions.

In the league, however, Downs are still without defeat as they now command a six-point lead over AmaZulu, who have played two more games than the defending champions.

In the 16rh minute yesterday Aubrey Modiba showed off his fine skill with a step-over trying to navigate further into Chippa’s box, but Riaan Hanamub fouled him, and Modiba won a penalty for Downs. Themba Zwane stood up to take the responsibility from 12 yards, beating debutant Ismail Watenga, ‘Mshishi’ netting his first goal since February.

The opening minutes of the second stanza was owned by the hosts, who ran at Sundowns’ defence until they eventually found the equaliser in the 49th minute. Gregory Damons sprinted into Denis Onyango’s box, passing right underneath the nose of Mosa Lebusa to deliver the assist to Augustine Kwem, who fired past Onyango with a grass-cutter.

About 20 minutes later, Chippa coach Siyabulela Gwambi introduced former Sundowns attacker Anthony Laffor, who made his 10th appearance in the league this season. The Liberian forward huffed and puffed but could not find the scoring touch he was hoping for against his former employers.

At the other end, Masandawana continued to probe and eventually restored their lead through striker Peter Shalulile 16 minutes from the end.

Shalulile headed the ball home to move into double-figures in the Premiership scorers’ chart. He was close to adding another in the dying stages of the match, when he hit the woodwork.