Has Hunt worked his magic with Khune? 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“He’s had a hell of a time in his life, you know with what’s happened. But I can see he is coming back, mentally," said the Chiefs coach.

Just a few weeks ago, Kaizer Chiefs supporters would be annoyed at just the mention of the name Itumeleng Khune. But today he is held in high regard again, with those on social networks saying he deserves more respect than he’s been given.

Khune has made some costly errors which even a schoolboy would be embarrassed about. He had suddenly turned bad, and got some stick for it too.

And just a few weeks ago, he had a personal tragedy as his sister died a house fire that reduced his home back on Ventersdorp into ashes. He was given some time to grieve and mourn.

On his return, he got to get some game time by default when Daniel Akpeyi was sent off in a bizarre manner against Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League match. Coming on in the 49th minute, and without even having enough time to warm up, Khune was excellent making some great saves.

After the match, Gavin Hunt said he has had a heart-to-heart with the shot-stopper to get to the root of the matter. He had suspected that Khune was no longer the same because he had lost his passion for the game.

“He’s had a hell of time in his life, you know with what’s happened. But I can see he is coming back, mentally. I always felt his problem – I spoke to him about this, so I don’t want to hide it – is that he fell out of love with the game. You’ve got to love the game. But it happens in a football career sometimes (that you fall out of love with it),” Hunt said.

And based on his performances in the last two Champions League matches, Khune could be on the way back to where he was before – a tried and trusted keeper. He was in his element again on Saturday in Horoya as Chiefs held the Guineas to a 2-2 draw that ensured their topical qualification for the quarter finals.