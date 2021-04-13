Sundowns disturbed by Caf delay over Motjeka Madisha

Ntokozo Gumede

“When we saw the team sheet with his name there, we asked if they can remove him because it is not nice for us to look at his name every time we get the team sheet,” said Singh.

ALSO READ: Pirates breeze past Al Ahly

Madisha lost his life in December last year after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a steel pole and erupted to flames in a road close to Kempton Park.

Speaking to Phakaaathi, Sundowns’ legal and commercial manager, Yogesh Singh said the club are waiting for feedback from Caf. The former Bafana Bafana defender has appeared in the team sheet in the last two games against Al-Hilal Omdurman and CR Belouizdad.

The Brazilians were able to add a couple of players to their Champions League squad such as recently recruited Rushine De Reuck but their request to have the late defender removed is seemingly falling on deaf ears as one source within the club revealed to Phakaaathi that “it is disturbing to see his name when he is no longer with us,”.

“When we saw the team sheet with his name there, we asked if they can remove him because it is not nice for us to look at his name every time we get the team sheet,” said Singh.

“We took that up with Caf to have his name blacked out for obvious reasons and we are waiting for feedback. Before the last registration period could close, they allowed teams to swap players. We added a few players and then we told them that we would like Madisha’s name removed,” he added.

Phakaaathi continues to convey condolences to the Madisha family for the untimely passing of their son. May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Ntokozo Gumede