Hunt – I will win trophies with Kaizer Chiefs

Gavin Hunt says Kaizer Chiefs will win trophies under his leadership, but has acknowledged that the signings ahead of next season will be vital in that plan.

Amakhosi do still have a chance of silverware this season, following a courageous 2-2 draw in Guinea against Horoya on Saturday, that got Chiefs through to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Chiefs could even face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League quarterfinals, with Masandawana, Esperance of Tunisia and Simba of Tanzania their three possible opponents when the draw takes place at the end of this month.

Hunt would not be moved on who he wants to play in the last eight, but he will hope progress to this stage gives further conviction to Amakhosi management that they have picked the right man as head coach, following a dismal 2020/21 domestic campaign.

“I have always said the club has brought me here to win, and they will win (under me). What we need to do is take a look at the squad going forward, and get the desire and attitude back,” said Hunt, whose team certainly showed plenty of that in Conakry.

“They were so close to the league title last year (Chiefs lost out to Sundowns on the final day of the season, leading to Ernst Middendorp’s sacking). We need to be challenging for trophies, but that takes time. We need to look at the squad and have people who want to be here, the signings going forward are key at any football club. If we stick together, and go along the path I want, we will be successful. It doesn’t always happen quickly and people are always impatient.”

Amakhosi will resume their DStv Premiership campaign against Baroka on Thursday, and Hunt says they need at least another 17 points from their last ten league games to secure a place in next season’s MTN8.

“It is easier said than done,” he added.

“The PSL is totally different to the Champions League. The Champions League is slower and more physical and direct. In the PSL, there is more movement, you have to adapt. We have a helluva game against Baroka on Thursday.”