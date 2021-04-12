Pirates hope sick-bay clears ahead of Sundowns showdown

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer is looking forward to a ‘special’ Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday, but is hoping he can get more players fit for what could be a vital week or so in the Buccaneers’ season.

Pirates’ 3-0 win over Al Ahly Bhengazi on Sunday moved them closer to the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals. A victory over ES Setif at home on April 21 will guarantee them a place in the last eight, but before that Pirates will take on Sundowns and if they win that one they will then play TTM in the semifinals this Sunday.

“We have a special game against the best team in the league,” said Zinnbauer on the encounter with Sundowns.

“For us it is important to get players back. We can see how many games we have had, with players travelling and having to play every two or three days. We need other guys so we can change the starting line-up.”

Pirates had eight players listed as injured on their squad list against the Libyans, including number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori, top attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Linda Mntambo, and defenders Bongani Sam and Innocent Maela.

“Today (against Al Ahly) Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) had a rest, but there was also the international week. If players come back injured you cannot work with those players. If most or all our players are available I am happy as a coach and can look forward to the next game.”

Zinnbauer does believe, however, that he has one of the strongest squads in the Caf Confederation Cup, and that Pirates do have a chance to go all the way to the final.

“We have a chance to make the next step (to the quarterfinals),” he said.

“I think we have one of the best groups of players in the tournament and if we can go forward maybe we can get first or second place. But we have another two games, in these games we must give full concentration, and then we will see who our opponent is. We can see in the other groups that there are good teams in first or second in the group. But our group is one of the strongest. I am happy we got three points at home (on Sunday) and I hope we can go forward.”