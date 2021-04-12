SuperSport’s rough patch giving Tembo a headache

Ntokozo Gumede

Things have not been going Kaitano Tembo’s way lately as the SuperSport United mentor is struggling to strike the winning formula and had to watch his team lose yet another match this past weekend at the hands of Cape Town City.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s winless run is at seven games now in the DStv Premiership and they have slipped down the log to sixth place, going into their last eight games. Tembo appears to have spotted his shortcomings and he will have about 11 days to right his wrongs before the next assignment at home to high-flying Golden Arrows.

“Our pressing against City was very good, but we eventually lost our shape and allowed them time and space on the ball. They started playing in pockets that made it difficult for us and the goal that early goal did not give us a chance and we made a lot of tactical mistakes which I think we need to try and improve,” said Tembo.

“When we were chasing the game it was always going to be difficult for us because they were always going to catch us on the transition and that’s what happened with the two goals. I thought we never looked like scoring, we did not play well to be honest,” he added.

In that match, he gave youngster Jesse Donn his maiden start in what was his third game this season. He could reappear when they host Abafana Bes’thende in an affair which Tembo believes will be an intense contest for three points.

“Jesse played very well and he gave us a lot of energy even though he got tired later on. This was his first start of the season and I am happy with his performance,” said Tembo.

The Matsatsantsa coach added: “The game against Arrows is going to be a tough game and we are going to try and get ourselves out of this so a home game might give us that opportunity that we need. We have to regroup and work towards that game because we have much time to prepare for it.”