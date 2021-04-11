Kaizer Chiefs can smell Champions League glory, says Hunt

Following a massive performance, that showed character and grit as Kaizer Chiefs drew 2-2 with Horoya AC to advance to the quarter finals in the Caf Champions League on Saturday, coach Gavin Hunt was left confidence that they could perhaps take a shot at winning it.

Amakhosi were made to sweat for their spot in one of the pots for the draw later this month as they had to come from behind twice to get the result they desired. The intensity with which they played the game, the hunger and determination must be the reason Hunt sees this as a big step in the right direction.

“We knew that in order to qualify we had to get a score draw or win the game. It was a huge fight, a. huge effort and a big achievement for the club,” said Hunt after Saturday’s match in Guinea.

“It’s the first time we got to the group stages, and first time we got out. It’s a great achievement to be in the last eight. We know it only gets tougher. We are in the draw now, but we will worry about that when we get to it.”

Asked where getting to the quarterfinals in such a big tournament ranks in all his achievements as coach, Hunt said it’s not there yet as they’ve just qualified for the knockout stages and a lot still needs to be done.

“Erm, jah… we’ve won nothing (yet), we’ve just got through… this is a hell of a competition to play in, and (we did all this while) we haven’t signed a single player so you’ve got to look at it in that perspective. With the squad that we have had to do this with, it’s an achievement, and I think we’ve over achieved.

“But we need to win leagues titles, that’s the ultimate. I’ve won four and one in the first division and many other trophies. But obviously this one is a flagship and it has just come into our radar now. We’ve got a whiff of it now, let’s see who we get in the draw,” he added.