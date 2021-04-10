Rusty SuperSport made to pay the price at City

Matsatsantsa fold badly in Cape Town in a 3-0 thumping.

It was a rusty performance that SuperSport United will want to quickly forget – they had not played an official game in almost a month – as they went down 3-0 to Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game was not as enterprising as expected early on, but it was the hosts who were to take the lead. City were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute, and Fagrie Lakay stepped up and beat Ronwen Williams to make it 1-0.

Matsatsantsa were lucky that Dithlokwe Thatayaone – who had received his first booking a few minutes earlier – didn’t get a second which would have seen him sent off, for the foul that led to the penalty.

In the second half SuperSport were much better, especially after the introduction of Sipho Mbule who gave them a different dimension in attack. But as they looked to find a way back into the game, a combination of Surprise Ralani, Thabo Nodada and Mpho Makola unpicked their defence with ease and the latter netted the second for City.

Another quick attack by the Citizens almost resulted in a goal but Williams managed to save Tashreeq Morris’ effort after the was nicely set up by Lakay in the 72nd minute.

Mduduzi Mdantsane was unlucky to see his shot hit the post with Williams unlikely to have got to the ball in the 78th minute.

Morris’ persistence was duly rewarded with just over five minutes to the end as he got into the score sheet with a well taken shot from inside Williams’ box to make it 3-0.

