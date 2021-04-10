Phakaaathi TV – Who will Safa pick to lead Bafana?

Phakaaathi TV takes a look at who could be the next Bafana Bafana head coach.

The South African Football Association sat down this week to ponder who the next coach of Bafana Bafana will be, tasked with leading the side to the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Reports have already suggested that either Pitso Mosimane or Carlos Queiroz is top of the Safa wish-list, though being top of a wish-list also doesn’t guarantee that will be the man we see at the helm of the senior national team.

Many of Safa’s top targets will not come cheap, and the association have not appeared willing to splash serious cash on a new head coach for some time.

Benni McCarthy has already thrown his hat in the ring for the job, and picked up yet another win with AmaZulu on Friday evening. Gavin Hunt is not exactly lobbing his hat in the ring at Kaizer Chiefs at the moment, but his experience may be just what Safa are looking for, and if he is unsettled at Amakhosi, Hunt may be more willing to move on than a Mosimane, for example.

In this week’s edition of Phakaaathi TV, we take a look at four candidates for the Bafana job, as we wait and see who the association eventually appoint.

Jonty Mark