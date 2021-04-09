I don’t think Pitso wants to play Sundowns – Mokwena

Ntokozo Gumede

"If coach Pitso is honest, I don't think he wants to play us," said Mokwena, ahead of today's tie against Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Pitso Mosimane’s Al-Ahly are going to finish as runners-up in their Caf Champions League group, while Mamelodi Sundowns have also booked their place in the quarterfinal as winners of Group B, ahead of the final round in the group phase this weekend.

Pitso Mosimane’s Al-Ahly are going to finish as runners-up in their Caf Champions League group, while Mamelodi Sundowns have also booked their place in the quarterfinal as winners of Group B, ahead of the final round in the group phase this weekend.

OPINION: There is too little squad rotation at Mamelodi Sundowns

This certainly whets the appetite for a possible quarterfinal meeting between the two sides, where “Jingles” could take on his old club Downs for the first time since moving up north.

One of his replacements at Chooorklop, Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena is particularly excited about the possibility of clashing with the most successful team in the competition’s history, but feels Mosimane would rather have it differently.

“If coach Pitso is honest, I don’t think he wants to play us,” said Mokwena, ahead of today’s tie against Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

“We welcome it because that’s the competition. Once you get into the last-eight and last-four you get to play anybody and you have simply got to play all the best teams in that space,” he added.

Given the resources, depth and quality of Masandawana’s squad, Mokwena is aware of the expectations from supporters, especially since they claimed the Champions League in 2016 and have been a force on the continent since.

“It is extremely difficult… in the Champions League…the margin for error is very minimal and that makes things difficult. Once you get into the knockout stages, there is very little that separates the teams and the preparation and attention to detail is important because that’s what it is all about in this competition,” said Mokwena.

He adds: “It is possible to win it, so we have to go for each and every single match, regardless what competition it is. The Champions League is no different, but heavy is the head that carries the crown, we are always under pressure.

There are teams that play without pressure but that means they are satisfied with mediocrity. We don’t operate like that because of the responsibility that comes with the brand.”

Ntokozo Gumede