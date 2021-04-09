Local soccer
9 Apr 2021
11:50 am

Bafana star Tau vows to fight for his place at Brighton

'At the moment my focus is to fight for a place within the team,' said the 26 year-old on Twitter.

Percy Tau has played just twice in the EPL for Brighton, including his debut on January 13 against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP.

Percy Tau has promised his fans he will stay and battle for a place in the Brighton and Hove Albion first team.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has seen his game time limited since returning to the Seagulls in January after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the 26 year-old finally securing a work permit to play in England.

He made his English Premier League debut against Manchester City on January 13, and came off the bench against Leeds United three days later but has not featured since in the EPL for Graham Potter’s side.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star, however, responded defiantly on Friday when asked by fans in a Twitter Q & A, set up by his sponsors Puma, if he would be seeking employment elsewhere next season.

“At the moment my focus is to fight for a place within the team,” was a response to one question.

“I still want to fight for a place,” said Tau to another fan.

Tau also spoke of the difficulty of playing in England’s top flight, where Brighton are involved in a relegation scrap at the moment.

“I think all leagues differ but with EPL every match is difficult … irrespective of the position of the team one plays against … the decision making is faster and there is less space.”

