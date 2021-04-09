Pirates’ Mhango seeks home comforts against Bhengazi

“They are a tough opponent, but with us playing at home, it is now a must-win game," said the Malawian striker.

Orlando Pirates will look to make the most of home advantage in their next two Caf Confederation Cup Group A games, as they bid to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Buccaneers know that victory over Al Ahly Bhengazi of Libya at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, and against Algeria’s ES Setif at home on April 21 will seal their place in the last eight, before they have to go to Nigeria and take on Enyimba in their final Group A game.

Pirates have already beaten Enyimba at home, while goalless draws in Libya and Algeria have set them up perfectly to make it through, as long as they dominate on their own pattch.

Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango feels the Buccaneers should have already beaten Bhengazi in Libya, heading into tomorrow’s encounter.

“When we played them in Libya, I feel we were the better team,” Mhango told the Pirates website this week.

“It’s just unfortunate that we did not have the best of luck on the day.

“They are a tough opponent, but with us playing at home, it is now a must-win game. We want to win this game, because doing so will put us in a good position in the group. The feeling in the camp is that we must leave everything on the field on Sunday.”

Mhango enjoyed a fantastic international week recently, as Malawi, unlike Bafana Bafana, qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“It’s something special for the country. You know Malawi is not a big country, and qualifying for Afcon is something I think will be remembered for a long time. It’s a great feeling for the Malawian national team, as well as everybody in Malawi,” he added.

Pirates, meanwhile, will return to domestic action on Thursday, when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their rescheduled Nedbank Cup quarterfinal, with a place in the last four against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, just three days later, up for grabs.

