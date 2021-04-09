Egyptian giants Al Ahly show interest in Sundowns striker – reports

Khaya Ndubane

According to the reports, Al Ahly are contemplating a move for Shalulile after the Namibian impressed for Sundowns this season.

Reports emerging from Egypt are that African Champions Al Ahly have turned their attention to Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile after failing to snap up his teammate Gastón Sirino.

Sirino was heavily linked with a move to the Egyptian giants during the last transfer window after the Uruguayan forward reportedly voiced his desire to reunite with former head coach Pitso Mosimane, but that deal failed to materialise after talks between Al Ahly and Sundowns fell through.

Now Egyptian website, Kingfut, reports that Al Ahly are now contemplating a move for his Sirino’s teammate Shalulile after the Namibian impressed this season.

The Namibia international striker has been a key figure for Sundowns this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and has provided six assists for the DStv Premiership table-topping Brazilians.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has sent a stern warning to Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance after the Reds clinched their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Al Ahly managed to reach the CAF Champions League quarter-finals as the second-placed team alongside leaders Simba following their dramatic 2-2 draw with Sudanese side Al-Merrikh last week.

The Red Devils will now probably face one of Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca or Espérance in the quarterfinals.

“No one can predict the champion based on the performance. None of the qualified teams at the top of their group want to face Al Ahly,” said Mosimane.

“Al Ahly is a big team who have nine CAF Champions League titles to their name, and today we qualified for the quarter-finals, to continue the journey of defending the title,” he added.

