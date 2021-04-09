How new-look Kaizer Chiefs could line up next season

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Phakaaathi has done a line-up of how Gavin Hunt could set up his team next season should all the players linked with his team sign.

So many players have been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs when their transfer ban ends in June, and a number of them are set to be released.

There are more than eight players who are said to be on their way to Amakhosi.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Akpeyi

With Itumeleng Khune rumoured to be on his way out, Akpeyi will become the automatic choice unless the Naturena side sign another keeper.

Back four: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Njabulo Ngcobo

Erick Mathoho is said to have an offer from an overseas team that he could take and leave Amakhosi. Mphahlele is set to become permanent captain. Ngcobo and Hlanti are set to join from Swallows FC.

Midfield: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Bernard Parker, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Blom

With Willard Katsande set to leave, Nange becomes a perfect fit for the central midfield role, partnering up with Blom while Parker and Ngcobo take the wings.

Front two: Ruzaigh Gamildien, Samir Nurkovic

Gamildien is currently with Swallows but is said to be on the verge of signing with Amakhosi. He is Swallows top scorer this season with 11 strikes. Nurkovic gets someone to take the pressure off him a little.

