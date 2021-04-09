Phakaaathi
9 Apr 2021
How new-look Kaizer Chiefs could line up next season

Phakaaathi has done a line-up of how Gavin Hunt could set up his team next season should all the players linked with his team sign.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt (Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

So many players have been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs when their transfer ban ends in June, and a number of them are set to be released.

There are more than eight players who are said to be on their way to Amakhosi and Phakaaathi has done a line-up of how Gavin Hunt could set up his team next season should all the players linked with his team sign.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Akpeyi

With Itumeleng Khune rumoured to be on his way out, Akpeyi will become the automatic choice unless the Naturena side sign another keeper.

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Back four: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Njabulo Ngcobo

Erick Mathoho is said to have an offer from an overseas team that he could take and leave Amakhosi. Mphahlele is set to become permanent captain. Ngcobo and Hlanti are set to join from Swallows FC.

Njabulo Ngcobo’s agent says Kaizer Chiefs have not tabled an offer for the defender yet (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Midfield: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Bernard Parker, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Blom

With Willard Katsande set to leave, Nange becomes a perfect fit for the central midfield role, partnering up with Blom while Parker and Ngcobo take the wings.

Football - DStv Premiership 2020/21 - Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows - Danie Craven Stadium

Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch FC is linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Front two: Ruzaigh Gamildien, Samir Nurkovic

Gamildien is currently with Swallows but is said to be on the verge of signing with Amakhosi. He is Swallows top scorer this season with 11 strikes. Nurkovic gets someone to take the pressure off him a little.

Football - DStv Premiership 2020/21 - Stellenbosch FC v Swallows FC - Danie Craven Stadium

Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows FC (Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

