Single and ready to mingle – Six top players without clubs

They were once so popular and good at their job that almost every team wanted them, but they are currently at home, twiddling their thumbs as they can’t find new clubs to play for.

ALSO READ: Why Chiefs got their tactics wrong against Stellies

Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese were recently lucky enough to be pulled out of the unemployment queue, when they separately joined Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

There are, however, still some credible players who are still not contracted to any team, but would be a great addition to any club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Phakaaathi lists the six who we didn’t think would struggle to get new teams:

Nhlanhla Vilakazi

He was released by AmaZulu towards the end of last season. Vilakazi had been a top performer in Usuthu’s midfield up until he had some problems with management. With his experience, it was expected that teams would snap him up.

Thuso Phala

The speedy winger was last with Black Leopards ,who he joined after leaving SuperSport United under controversial circumstances. He comes with plenty of experience, having played at Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs previously.

Sameegh Doutie

Having spent a few years in the Indian Premier League, Doutie returned to the PSL and joined Bidvest Wits last season. But he has not found a new home since the Students folded at the end of last season.

Wayne Arendse

He parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after spending many years there. With his vast experience, he shouldn’t have struggled to find suitors, but perhaps his salary range could be a big factor in his lack of luck with that.

Patrick Tignyemb

He was recently awarded a handsome pay-out by Fifa after laying an unfair dismissal complaint about Bloemfontein Celtic and won. He was last at Chippa United but was released at the end of last season. He is an experienced goalkeeper and with clubs like Maritzburg United and Black Leopards struggling for stability in the goalkeeping department, one would have thought he’d be an option.

Buhle Mkhwanazi

Probably the most surprising of the lot. Mkhwanazi was a regular at both Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana before the former shut down. He has not found a new home yet. Phakaaathi understands that AmaZulu tried to lure him but were turned off by his huge salary demands. Rumour has it that he’s holding out to join Kaizer Chiefs next season.